SKDRDP to launch water conversation awareness programme tomorrow

Published - September 02, 2024 10:39 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

The Shri Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project (SKDRDP) in collaboration with UNICEF will launch a Water Conservation awareness programme and also launch Shaurya emergency response teams in Kalaburagi district on Wednesday.

Kalaburagi South MLA Allamprabhu Patil, addressing a press conference here on Monday, said that Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Priyank Kharge will inaugurate the Water Conservation awareness programme.

Dharmadhikari of Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Veerendra Heggade will be present on the occasion.

He said that the objective of the programme is to spread awareness about water conservation among the youths.

The Shaurya disaster management programme aims at establishing a group of young volunteers who are trained with necessary skills in managing disasters.

Chief of UNICEF Field Office for Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Zelalem Birhanu Taffesse will be present on the occasion.

