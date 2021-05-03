SKDRDP converts three training institutes into COVID care centres

Shree Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project (SKDRDP), a non-governmental organisation, has turned its three training institutes into COVID care centres.

They are Janajagruti Madyamukta Samshodana Kendra at Ujire in Dakshina Kannda, Human Resource Training Centre, Mysuru, and Jnanavikasa Training Centre in Dharwad. Presently, 175 patients can be accommodated at these three centres. Provision has been made to increase the capacity of patients when required, its Executive President L. H. Manjunath said in a release on Monday.

The SKDRDP president D. Veerendra Heggade had given instructions in this regard, he said.

Each of the three centres has primary equipment required for fever testing. No fee will be charged for the accommodation. Vehicles have been kept ready for shifting patients to hospitals if required. Each centre has two nurses. Food will be served for free to patients.

Mr. Manjunath said SKDRDP’s Grameena Shreshtata Kendra in Belthangady and Rashtriya Swasahaya Training Centre in Udupi will also be converted as COVID care centres if required. A maximum of 800 patients can be accommodated at these five centres.

The ‘Gelathi Family Counselling Centre’ at Belthangady will relaunch its counselling facility for COVID-19 patients shortly. In association with the Health Department, it had provided counselling service to 100 COVID-19 patients last year, over the phone.

The SKDRDP announced that it is introducing 350 vehicles in rural areas across the State from Monday, for the free to and fro travel of COVID-19 patients from homes to hospitals/COVID care centres. The service will be available for the next two weeks in taluks served by the SKDRDP. In addition, it is converting from Monday its Grahaka Seva Kendras in villages as vaccination centres, allowing the government to use them for vaccinating people.