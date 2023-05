May 24, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - Belagavi

Trainees of Shiva Ganga Roller Skating Club in Belagavi have achieved the distinction of holding the longest roll ball skating match in the country.

As many as 137 students played the game for 51 hours from May 5 to May 7. The event has been recognised by India Book of Records as the longest non-stop roll ball relay marathon, which is a remarkable achievement, said a release.