Skal India Congress 2023 to be hosted in Mysuru and Bengaluru

June 27, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - MYSURU

Skal International, a travel and tourism organisation, will hold Skal India Congress 2023 in Mysuru and Bengaluru between October 4 and 8 this year.

The website and logo of Skal India Congress 2023 was launched by Pratap Simha, Mysuru MP, in the presence of representatives from the tourism industry and Skal International at a curtain raiser programme in Mysuru on Tuesday.

Skal India Congress, organised by Skal International India, is expected to be an elaborate platform for professionals interested in participating in the progress of the travel industry.

The event supported by Department of Tourism, Government of Karnataka, will witness a gala opening at Mysuru on October 4. “The congress will begin with a cultural extravaganza in the backdrop of Mysuru palace where colourful heritage and traditions of India will be showcased. All the delegates will then be taken to the hotel on the royal horse cart rides,” said a statement.

On October 5, a panel discussion and a guided tour of “Unseen Mysuru” will be held.

The event moves to Bengaluru on October 6 when the delegates will reach the tech city by the newly laid expressway. In Bengaluru, B2B conventions and exhibitions will be held in which tourism bodies from different States will showcase their travel products.

Award nights to felicitate achievers in different fields and panel discussions will also be held during the Bengaluru leg of the congress.

Mr. Simha said events like Skal India Congress will help promote Mysuru as a travel and tourism destination.

Emphasising the need for keeping the tourists in Mysuru for a longer period of time, Mr. Simha said connectivity to Mysuru had reached a notch higher with improvement in rail, road, and flight services. He hoped Mysuru’s tourism sector will also receive a boost with the improvement in connectivity.

Joint Director of Tourism Department Savitha said the government will support initiatives that will promote tourism.

