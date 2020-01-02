SJCE to encourage start-ups

Even as Sri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering (SJCE), Mysuru was inching towards realising 100 per cent placements of its undergraduate students this year, it has now come forward to ignite creative ideas among its students, encouraging start-ups and innovations.

The college was establishing a centre for incubating innovations and start-ups on its campus. The New Age Incubation Centre (NAIC) will soon be taking shape with students getting space in the facility for bringing about innovations.

Disclosing this here on Thursday, SJCE Principal T.N. Nagabhushan said the government has identified SJCE for establishing the centre and financial assistance would be extended to the students who have “start-up dreams”. Up to a sum of ₹3 lakh can be extended for turning ideas into reality, he said. The land for establishing the centre had been identified and the work on the centre will start soon.

Despite economic recession, more than half of SJCE undergraduate students had got placements with attractive salaries. Many have been placed in top-notch companies with an average annual salary package of ₹10 lakh. A total of 19 students from the core engineering branches, mainly computer science engineering, had been hired this year with an annual package of ₹29 lakh.

Out of 800-plus BE students passing out this year, as many as 674 had been placed with over 144 companies taking part in campus placements. The minimum package offered was between ₹6 lakh and ₹7 lakh per annum.

“The remaining BE students are also expected to be placed in the second phase of the placements which will commence this month. At least 40 companies are expected to attend,” said the SJCE principal.

The college had received a grant of ₹7 crore under TEQIP-III and the funds will be used for upgrading the labs and equipment besides empowering the faculty members and students in the emerging areas with “outcome-based education”. The World Bank-funded project had sanctioned ₹17.5 crore to SJCE under TEQIP-II.

He said Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning will get a boost with the college buying a super-computer from C-DAC, Pune. The future lies in AI and machine learning and the college will equip its students in the emerging area.

K.S. Lokesh, Registrar, JSS Science and Technology University, Mysuru and Controller of Examinations Uday Kumar were present.