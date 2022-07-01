SJCE-STEP launches accelerator programme for start-ups

It will help them flourish

The SJCE-STEP Startup Technology Business Incubator at Mysuru launched a training programme to give a boost to Startups and innovators on Friday.

The programme is supported by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, along with other ecosystem partners and about 15 startups, 6 innovators, 45 student fellows, 20 mentors and 10 investors will be part of the nearly four-month long programme whose objective is to accelerate and scale up the startups and innovators.

The programme will enable the startups’ journey for best outcomes and builds confidence in their approach to establish themselves besides increasing the success and survival rate of startups in the market, said B. Shivashankar, CEO, SJCE-STEP.

The SJCE-STEP was launched in 1985 and was selected to implement the NIDHI Accelerator programme with the fund support from DST to support the startups’ rapid progress in respective business in a short time period with intensive business activities, boot camps, workshops, mentorship, market access and investor connect, said Mr. Shivashankar.

NIDHI Accelerator is aimed at help aspiring entrepreneurs in the country, including the ventures already being incubated at Technology Business Incubators to be guided in a rigorous and more structured manner, through a deep mentoring process and access to funding and market networks, he added.

With Mysuru poised for growth and projected to be the next best investment destination after Bengaluru and an emerging Start-up city, the the city is well-poised with access to some of the best academia, infrastructure and connectivity. The accelerator programme will further enhance the growth of startups through engaging and immersive activities scheduled over 3 months and delivered by mentors, experts and coordinated by lead mentors, according to SJCE-STEP. It said mentors and mentorship are very critical and crucial part of the startup journey to minimise the failures and increase the success rate.

The organisers said JSS and SJCE-STEP Incubator in Mysuru was supporting innovators, entrepreneurs, MSME and emerging start-ups over three-and-a-half decades and has significantly contributed to the employment and economic prosperity of the nation and Mysuru region. The SJCE-STEP also announced ₹3 crore for funding start-ups and innovation.

The inaugural programme also saw felicitation to some of the start-ups and entrepreneurs working on innovative projects. N Ravi Shanka r, CEO, AIMHIGH Consulting, Author, Mentor, Investor, from Mysuru, C.G. Betsurmath, Executive Secretary, JSS Mahavidyapeetha, M.H Dhananjaya, Advisor, Technical Education Division, JSS Mahavidyapeetha,, P.K.B.Menon, Advisor, JSS Incubators, and B. Suresh, Director, Technical Education Division, JSS Mahavidyapeetha, were among those present.