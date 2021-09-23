SJCE, Holosuit sign MoU

MYSURU

23 September 2021 19:11 IST

SJCE, the flagship and constituent college of JSS Science and Technology University, Mysuru, has signed a Memorandum of Understating (MoU) with the cutting-edge robotics company Holosuit headquartered in Singapore.

Holosuit will be delivering skill development programmes on a range of emerging technology subjects with practice of concepts being accomplished in a virtual world called “HoloWorld”, a release from the university said.

Holosuit is partnering with SJCE to create a Centre of Excellence in Robotics and Cyber Physical Systems, and in AR/ VR and AI. Holosuit is servicing the needs of industry in electricity, automobiles, and building solutions for the Indian Army.

S.A. Dhanaraj, Registrar, JSS STU, said students and faculty will benefit significantly from the knowledge base of Holosuit, and the tie-up will help the university in crafting the students to be industry-ready while learning futuristic technologies.

The Registrar, and other university officers along with Head, Department of Computer Science and Engineering were present at the signing ceremony.