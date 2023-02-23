ADVERTISEMENT

SJCE diamond jubilee: JSS STU to host AMHEE-2023

February 23, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

A three–day International Conference on ‘Advanced Materials for Health, Energy and Environment (AMHEE-2023)’ will be held here from February 28 to March 2, as part of the diamond jubilee celebrations of Sri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering (SJCE), a constituent college of the JSS Science and Technology University (JSS STU).

The diamond jubilee celebrations were recently inaugurated here.

JSS STU Vice-Chancellor A.N. Santosh Kumar told reporters here on Thursday that Lee D Wilson, Professor, University of Saskatchewan, Canada will inaugurate the conference. V.K. Chaurasia, Joint Director, CPHEEO, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, will deliver the keynote address. Ashok Babu, Director, and Sabita Madhvi Singh, Joint Director, Ministry of Jal Shakti, will be the guests of honour.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The conference will witness lectures from renowned scientists. On March 2, former Vice-Chancellor K.S. Rangappa will be the chief guest at the valedictory function of the conference.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US