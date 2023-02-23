HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SJCE diamond jubilee: JSS STU to host AMHEE-2023

February 23, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

A three–day International Conference on ‘Advanced Materials for Health, Energy and Environment (AMHEE-2023)’ will be held here from February 28 to March 2, as part of the diamond jubilee celebrations of Sri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering (SJCE), a constituent college of the JSS Science and Technology University (JSS STU).

The diamond jubilee celebrations were recently inaugurated here.

JSS STU Vice-Chancellor A.N. Santosh Kumar told reporters here on Thursday that Lee D Wilson, Professor, University of Saskatchewan, Canada will inaugurate the conference. V.K. Chaurasia, Joint Director, CPHEEO, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, will deliver the keynote address. Ashok Babu, Director, and Sabita Madhvi Singh, Joint Director, Ministry of Jal Shakti, will be the guests of honour.

The conference will witness lectures from renowned scientists. On March 2, former Vice-Chancellor K.S. Rangappa will be the chief guest at the valedictory function of the conference.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.