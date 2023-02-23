SJCE diamond jubilee: JSS STU to host AMHEE-2023

February 23, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - MYSURU

A three–day International Conference on ‘Advanced Materials for Health, Energy and Environment (AMHEE-2023)’ will be held here from February 28 to March 2, as part of the diamond jubilee celebrations of Sri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering (SJCE), a constituent college of the JSS Science and Technology University (JSS STU).

The diamond jubilee celebrations were recently inaugurated here.

JSS STU Vice-Chancellor A.N. Santosh Kumar told reporters here on Thursday that Lee D Wilson, Professor, University of Saskatchewan, Canada will inaugurate the conference. V.K. Chaurasia, Joint Director, CPHEEO, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, will deliver the keynote address. Ashok Babu, Director, and Sabita Madhvi Singh, Joint Director, Ministry of Jal Shakti, will be the guests of honour.

The conference will witness lectures from renowned scientists. On March 2, former Vice-Chancellor K.S. Rangappa will be the chief guest at the valedictory function of the conference.