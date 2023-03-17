SJCE beats downturn in global economy, 90% of students get placements

March 17, 2023 05:09 pm | Updated 05:10 pm IST - MYSURU

Despite the downturn in the global market, nearly 90% of eligible students of Sri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering (SJCE), of JSS Science and Technology University (JSS STU) in Mysuru, have been placed. The average annual salary offered to students is ₹12 lakh while the highest pay offered was ₹25 lakh per annum (LPA).

On March 17, JSS STU Vice-chancellor Prof. A.N. Santosh Kumar told a mediapersons that the top companies that took part in the placement drives so far have issued offer letters to students and about 65 more companies will take part in campus selection in the next four months.

“The recession has not affected our students. The placements have been smooth. The companies that usually offer the highest salaries are yet to participate in placement drives. In 2022, the highest salary offered was ₹43 lakh per annum, and we are hoping that the highest pay this year will cross ₹50 lakh per annum. The average annual salary offered to our students has increased from ₹8 lakh to ₹12 lakh per this year,” he said.

Longer Internships and course in EV technology at SJCE

Prof Kumar said the SJCE has taken the initiative of coordinating internships for final-year BE students in various companies and industries. “With companies insisting on internship ranging between 4 to 6 months, we want students to be industry-ready before they graduate from this university. The university has resolved to make provisions for the students to spend useful time in industries and get skills as part of their internship.”

To support the ongoing research in electric vehicles (EVs), the VC said the JSS STU has signed an MoU with Dassault, a French company, for carrying out research in electric vehicles. An MSc course in EV technology system was being introduced from this year to equip students with the knowledge required for the expanding EV sector.

NEP in SJCE

As part of the National Education Policy 2020, the SJCE has introduced a multi-disciplinary approach with open electives to students from 5 th semester. A mechanical engineering student can study subjects in computer science. This is done to improve the knowledge of students and equip them with skills for improving their chances of getting employed.

JSS STU – a sustainable campus

JSS STU Registrar Prof. S.A. Dhanraj, who spoke about the university’s future plans, said the JSS STU is being developed into a sustainable campus, introducing green initiatives aimed at reducing carbon footprint, and promoting recycling and reuse of resources.

A new academic block with ground-plus-9 floors has been proposed in the campus, besides two hostels for boys and girls, a student activity centre, food court and an auditorium.

centre of excellence in cyber security

A centre of excellence in cyber security has been proposed and a new BE course – artificial intelligence and machine learning – is being introduced, besides four new MSc courses.

Controller of Examinations P. Nanjundaswamy, SJCE Principal Prof. S.B. Kivade, Deputy Registrar Prof. B.S. Harish, Placement and Training Officer Pradeep M., and Prof. P. Nagesh were present at the media conference in Mysuru.