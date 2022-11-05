SJCE alumni interact with students on career prospects

ADVERTISEMENT

Sri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering (SJCE), Mysuru, a constituent college of the JSS Science and Technology University (JSS STU) that is celebrating its 75 th anniversary, on Saturday hosted a young alumni meet on the campus here as part of the celebrations.

Over 100 alumni working in various Fortune 500 companies and in prominent positions across the country attended the conclave and addressed the students of SJCE on various topics including choosing the right career, opportunities in higher education, preparations for securing jobs in the government sector, job opportunities in the private sector, research opportunities and so on.

Supriya Salian, Chairperson, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Mysuru, an alumnus of the SJCE, was the chief guest. .A.N. Santhosh Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, Registrar S.A. Dhanraj, B.S. Harish, Coordinator, SJCE Alumni Association, Principal S.B. Kivade and Pradeep Manjunath, Placement Officer, were present.

In her address, Ms Supriya Salian spoke about careers and opportunities after graduation and choices in higher education, and advised the students to come out of their comfort zones for achieving big in their lives.

She told the students on the importance of choosing a career, citing her own example as she now heads a manufacturing company in Mysuru.

Women in the manufacturing sector is something uncommon, she said, while arguing that there are no specific careers for men and women as women are equally capable to handle all kinds of responsibilities. “I am the first woman CII President in Mysuru after a long gap,” she said, arguing that there is no end to learning and she gets to learn from the youth employed in her company.

While calling upon the students to think innovatively, Ms. Salian cited the examples of some initiatives/start-ups by the country’s youth that have caught the attention of India’s top business leaders.

She advised the students to sharpen their communication skills to remain frontrunners. A small percentage of women are in the workforce and this needs to go up with the empowerment of women.

Prof. Santosh Kumar spoke about the events planned as part of diamond jubilee celebrations, Open Day, international conferences, and workshops that are scheduled in the days ahead.

Prof. Dhanraj addressed the students on the collaborative approaches with industries through the alumni network.

A special alumni interaction portal was launched on the occasion. It has been developed by five final-year students of the Department of Computer Science and Business Systems (CSBS) of the SJCE. Harsha R. Shah, Sowmik Ghosh, Vishal Mishra, and Yashas Uttangi received certificates in appreciation for developing the software. Another student, Naman Oli, was not present.