SJCE: 874 BE students to receive degrees

The 10th graduation day of Sri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering (SJCE), Mysuru, will be held on January 4 at 11 a.m. on the college campus.

On the occasion, 874 BE candidates and one MCA candidate will be receiving their degrees. Also, 21 medals will be awarded to the students out of which 12 are for those who have scored the highest marks in their respective branches while nine are endowment medals.

Shivarathri Deshikendra Swami of Suttur Mutt and the president of JSS Mahavidyapeeta will be presenting the medals to the meritorious students.

Ashok G. Nijagannavar, Judge, High Court of Karnataka, will be the chief guest and deliver the graduation day address.

JSS Mahavidyapeeta Executive Secretary C.G. Betsurmath will preside. M.H. Dhananjaya, Advisor, Technical Education Division, and L. Jawahar Nesan, Vice-Chancellor, JSS Science and Technology University, will be present.