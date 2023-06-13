Sixth national Rozgar Mela held in Mysuru

June 13, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - MYSURU

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje inaugurated the 6th national event of Government of India’s Rozgar Mela at All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH) in Mysuru on Tuesday.

The Rozgar Mela in Mysuru was part of the Mission Recruitment taken up by the Union government across the country. A total of 253 candidates had been selected from Mysuru region for employment in various Union government departments out of the 70,000 candidates across the country.

Ms. Karandlaje symbolically handed over recruitment letters to about 25 persons on Tuesday. She said the Rozgar Melas were part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative to address the issue of unemployment in the country.

Speaking to reporters later, Ms. Karandlaje said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should spell out the source of revenue for implementation of the five guarantee schemes announced by the Congress government.