Six Zika cases detected in Bengaluru

Six cases of Zika virus were detected in Jigani in Bengaluru between August 4 and August 15, Health Department officials said on Sunday (August 18). Among the affected, four are women, and two are men.

ADVERTISEMENT

“While the patients are not from the same family, the cases have been detected in close proximity in Jigani, and the source must be the same for all of them. Among the six affected, two women were pregnant, while one recently delivered a baby. We have run antenatal care tests on the two pregnant women, and they are doing well. The other two men are also in normal condition,” said D. Randeep, State Health Commissioner.

He said while Zika is not fatal and there is nothing to worry about, the department has raised the alarm, and officials are alert as six cases were found in the same place.

ADVERTISEMENT

Along with the six detected cases of Zika in Bengaluru, two persons in Shivamogga have also been affected by the virus.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said there was no need for panic. “Those affected by Zika will have usual symptoms. Like how we treat dengue, we must administer paracetamol and pain-relief medications for those affected.”

Talking about the cases detected in Jigani, he said, “The doctors have collected the samples of the family members who have been affected. A containment zone has also been created in Jigani.”

Mr. Randeep said, “With any vector-borne diseases, we need to follow the same norms. Citizens should also remain fully covered and apply mosquito repellents when they go out to places where there will be mosquitoes.”

In a circular issued with various steps for containment of viruses on Saturday, Mr. Randeep has also directed district-level health care providers and other officials concerned to ensure that the removal of the larvae of Aedes mosquitos whose bite causes diseases like Zika, dengue and chikungunya should be strictly implemented in all the rural, semi-urban areas as well as other public places.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.