Six-year-old girl washed away?

A six-year-old girl is feared to have been washed away in a stream while returning home after school near Togarihanklu in Chikkamagaluru taluk on Monday evening. Supreetha was returning home with her brother when she fell into the stream which was in spate following rains.

The local people informed the Fire and Emergency Services, who rushed to the spot. They conducted a search but could not find the child.

K.P. Shashidhar, District Fire Officer, told The Hindu that the girl was feared to have washed away as she got close to the stream to wash her feet.