Six-year-old girl injured in leopard attack

June 27, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - MYSURU

A six-year-old girl was attacked by a leopard at Kaggaligundi Podu village in Kannur beat of Gundal section of Kollegal wildlife range in Chamarajanagar.

The injured girl, Susheela, has been shifted to K.R. Hospital in Mysuru for treatment.

Bandipur Tiger Reserve director Ramesh Kumar said the girl suffered a fracture in the mandible, which will be surgically treated after a few days of observation. “I visited her and enquired about her condition,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, combing operations are in progress to trace the leopard. “We have taken the additional help of the personnel from Elephant Task Force and Leopard Task Force. A circular has been issued to remain alert, especially in the evenings. We have made an announcement on the public address system in villages urging the people not to venture out at night,” a note from the director said.

In the circular, the people in the village have been advised not to allow their children to play alone. The residents have been asked not to go to fields in the night alone, besides advising them to avoid unnecessary outings in the night. They have been requested to inform the forest officials if they see the leopard.

The department has shared the numbers of the forest officers among the villagers for assistance.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.