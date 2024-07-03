Six-year-old girl found dead at KSR railway station parking lot

A six-year-old girl was found dead at the parking lot of KSR railway station under mysterious circumstances on Wednesday.

The body of the child, whose identity is yet to be ascertained, was found by passers-by around 7 a.m. The body was wrapped in a cloth and the face of the girl was eaten by rodents, a senior police officer said, adding that there were no weapon injuries on the body.

The police are trying to track down the parents, while the body has been sent for post-mortem. The police have also gathered CCTV footage from in and around the area for analysis, while taking up a case of murder for further investigation.

In another incident, a 35-year-old factory employee was hacked to death near his house at Doddagunte, Cox Town in Pulakeshinagar on Wednesday. The deceased Ajith was working in ITC factory and returning home from work when an armed gang hacked him to death.

Passers-by found the body with multiple injuries and alerted the police. The police shifted the body for post-mortem and registered a case of murder. The police suspect that financial row could be the reason as Ajith is said to have borrowed money in the recent past.