Six year old found murdered in Ramanagara

January 27, 2024 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - Bengaluru

A six-year-old boy was found murdered and dumped on a railway track near the district stadium in Ramanagara town on Saturday.

The police suspect that boy was sodomised before being murdered and are waiting for his identification to get approval from the family for post mortem.

The police have detained a youth who was moving suspiciously in the area and are questioning him.

The police are checking for missing complaints or reports of missing boys from in and around the area to ascertain the victim’s identity.

