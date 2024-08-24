Six-year-old diagnosed with scoliosis undergoes complex robot-assisted surgery in a private hospital

Born with congenital heart and lung issues, Anaisha Aery has faced more challenges in her six short years than most experience in a lifetime. She was hospitalised for most part of her first year and the ICU became her home as doctors worked tirelessly to stabilise her fragile health.

With such a difficult start to life, her parents knew that the child’s development might be delayed, but they were hopeful to give her every chance to thrive and overcome her situation.

By two years of age, the child was diagnosed with scoliosis. Initially, the curvature of her spine measured 20 degrees, but by 2024, it had progressed to 50 degrees, threatening her already compromised lung function. The situation seemed bleak, and after consulting multiple surgeons, the family faced a difficult decision. Traditional spinal fusion surgery for scoliosis carried the risk of stunting her growth. Hesitant to go ahead with it, her parents began to lose hope, fearing they were running out of options.

In their search for a less invasive alternative, they consulted S. Vidyadhara, head of the department of Spine Surgery and Consultant - Robotic Spine Surgeon at Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road in Bengaluru. The doctor suggested that the growing rods technique is a safer option for the six-year-old. This advanced, robot-assisted procedure aimed to relieve the pressure on her lungs caused by the scoliosis, preserving her respiratory function.

Subsequently, she underwent a complex four-hour procedure on July 22. However, a complication arose while inserting a second rod, leading to temporary paralysis of her right leg. Dr. Vidyadhara said passing the screws and rods in a six-year-old child is a challenge as the pedicles (a stem or stalk of tissue that connects parts of the body to each other) are 3-4 mm diameter and the screws are of 4.5 mm diameter. “The robotic guidance allows us to insert the implants exactly in the middle of the pedicle so that the plasticity of pedicles in children allows its expansion to accommodate bigger screws,” the doctor said.

“The child developed intra-operative signal loss on the right side upon distraction which was picked up by intra-operative multimodal neuromonitoring and the right sided implants were removed and the neurology recovered. Now with physiotherapy she is regaining her ability to sit stand and walk slowly with support,” the doctor said.

“She will need to come back for annual growth rod distraction till 11-12 years of age until the spine has ability to grow and then undergo final definitive fusion,” the doctor added.