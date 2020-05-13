Six workers of SIMS on COVID-19 duty suspended

Six workers serving with Shivamogga Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS), the government medical college here, have been suspended from service for allegedly venting their displeasure in public against lack of amenities for them at the quarantine facility where they were deputed.

The suspended workers included two staff nurses, two group D workers and two cleaning workers hired on outsource basis. The video in which the suspended workers had expressed their ire had gone viral on social media. Considering this as an act of indiscipline, director of SIMS suspended them from service on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, C.S. Shadakshari, president of Karnataka State Government Employees Association, has condemned the decision. He has said that even basic amenities such as drinking water and food were not provided properly to the workers deputed at the building of District Training Centre that has been converted into quarantine facility to lodge the workers from Shivamogga district who have returned from outside States after relaxation of lockdown rules. Though the workers had brought the issue to the notice of the higher authorities several times, no action was taken, he said.

Appreciating the service being rendered by the workers of SIMS and Department of Health and Family Welfare in preventing the spread of COVID-19, he said that suspending the workers without issuing showcause notice was an unfair act. He has demanded that the director of SIMS revoke the suspension order.