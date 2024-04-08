Six withdraw nominations, 18 remain in fray in Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency

April 08, 2024 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - MYSURU

Six candidates withdrew their nominations filed for the April 26 elections to Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency, which leaves a total of 18 candidates in the fray.

According to a note from the Election Officer, Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency, the candidates, who withdrew their nominations on Monday, which was the last date for withdrawal of nominations, included R. Mahesh, S. Doreswamy Nayak, Rajanna, Shivananjaiah, Srinivas Bogadi, and Sannanayaka, all independents.

It may be mentioned here that a total of 28 candidates had filed their nomination papers by April 4, which was the last date for filing nominations. Out of them, the nominations papers of four candidates were rejected during scrutiny.

With four nominations rejected and six others withdrawn, a total of 18 candidates remain in the fray. The candidates remaining in the fray included BJP’s Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar and Congress party’s M. Lakshmana.

Mandya

Meanwhile, five candidates have withdrawn their nominations from the elections to Mandya Lok Sabha constituency.

A note from the Election Officer of Mandya Lok Sabha constituency said a total of 27 candidates had filed their nomination papers till April 4. However, the nomination papers of eight candidates were rejected during scrutiny.

With eight nominations rejected and five others withdrawing from the fray, a total of 14 candidates remain in the fray including former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, who is the JD(S) candidate and Congress party’s Venkataramane Gowda.

Chamarajanagar

Similiarly, in Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha constituency, eight candidates, who had entered the fray, withdrew their nominations, leaving 14 candidates in the electoral arena.

Out of the 25 candidates, who had filed their nominations by April 4, which was the last date for filing nominations, the nomination papers of three candidates were rejected during scrutiny.

With eight more candidates withdrawing their nominations, 14 candidates remain in the fray including Congress party’s Sunil Bose and BJP’s S. Balaraju.