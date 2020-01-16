Six trees axed for ‘security reasons’ ahead of Shah meet

In an incident that has put the BJP leaders in an embarrassing situation, as many as six trees were axed to “provide security cover” to Home Minister Amit Shah, who is scheduled to address a pro-CAA rally in Hubballi on Saturday. Municipal authorities, however, insist that the trees were only “pruned”.

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi, who visited Nehru Stadium to oversee the preparations, saw that six Ashoka trees were axed. When he arrived, the logs were in the process of being shifted. An angry Mr. Joshi took the workers to task and also the officials for allowing it to happen.

Mr. Joshi told presspersons that cutting the trees was unwarranted to facilitate any programme and that he had asked officials to take action against those involved. One of the police officials reportedly told the Union Minister that they had sought pruning of the branches for security reasons but the trees had been axed without informing them.

Municipal Commissioner Suresh Itnal said he had asked the zonal commissioner to submit a report within three days. However, he insisted that the trees had not been felled but pruned. The Forest officials said that they would certify that the trees would grow again, he said.