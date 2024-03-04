Six trains proposed for extension to Ashokapuram station in Mysuru

March 04, 2024 07:07 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - MYSURU

The upgraded Ashokapuram railway station which was inaugurated here on Monday is poised to emerge as a second terminal for the city with the extension of additional trains.

Besides, it will also be proposed for further expansion and development as an Amrit Station at a cost of ₹30 crore to ₹40 crore to meet the future requirements of the city.

The new amenities and upgraded station were inaugurated by MP Pratap Simmha who said that it has been proposed to extend the Mysuru-Chennai Cauvery Express and the Malgudi Express from Mysuru city to Ashokapuram station which lies 5.2 km from the city on the Mysuru-Chamarajanagar section.

ADVERTISEMENT

The proposal to extend two express trains is in addition to four MEMU trains which will also be extended to the new terminal and the proposals for such a move has already been submitted to the Railway Board and is expected to get operational clearance and approval, said Mr. Simmha.

Speaking after the inauguration Mr. Simmha said Ashokapuram conjured up images of a scrap yard where bogies condemned for scrap used to be shunted but it has been expanded to serve the future requirements of Mysuru. Originally, the station had three running lines and platforms besides two stabling lines. But consequent to upgradation Ashokapuram has five platforms while the 6th platform was in the process of completion at a cost of ₹7.24 crore that also includes provision of full-length platform shelters for PF 4 and PF 5.

A second entry from the Pampapathi Road was also completed as part of station redevelopment and will obviate the need for people from Kuvempunagar, Srirampura, Jayanagar, and the surrounding area to approach the station via Manandavadi Road. Improved accessibility via the second entry caters to the burgeoning development surrounding Ashokapuram, ensuring convenience for railway users.

The enhanced infrastructure will enable introduction of new train services on the Bengaluru-Mysuru and Mysuru-Hassan section. This will also decongest the main city station which is also poised for redevelopment and expansion.

The foot over bridge has been extended to connect both the first and the second entry while there is installation of coach watering facilities in the station. Vehicle parking facilities have also been provided at the second entry.

Mr. Simha said there are demands for an escalator, and lift and would be taken up in the next phase. There are also demands for a halt to Tirupati Express which originates from Chamarajanagar besides introduction of new services to Hassan and Arsikere. Mr. Simmha said services to Hassan can be considered once the electrification of the Mysuru-Hassan section was completed.

MLA T.S. Srivatsa, Divisional Railway Manager Shilpi Agarwal, ADRMs E. Vijaya, and Vinayak Nayak, Senior Divisional Engineer (Coordination) K. Ravichandran, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Lohiteshwara, and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.