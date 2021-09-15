Six sub-committees instituted

MYSURU

15 September 2021 03:30 IST

The sub-committees are limited this year with the festivities being simple like last year in view of pandemic; they have been constituted for procession, illumination, cultural events, tableau, cleanliness and arrangements and reception

A day after elephants arrived in Mysuru for the low-key Dasara celebrations from their jungle camps, the district administration on Tuesday constituted six Dasara sub-committees for organising and overseeing the festivities, which, like last year, have been scaled down in view of the pandemic.

The festivities will begin atop Chamundi Hills on October 7 and conclude on October 15. This year, the Jamboo Savari on the finale will be confined to the palace premises.

Deputy Commissioner Bagadi Gautham, who is the Dasara Special Officer, issued an order constituting the six sub-committees with each of them consisting of a deputy special officer, a working president and a secretary. They have been constituted for Dasara procession, illumination, reception and invitation, cultural events, cleanliness and arrangements and tableau. They have to function under the purview of the Dasara High-power Committee and the Dasara Executive Committee.

Advertising

Advertising

The sub-committees have been told to make use of the funds released for the festivities in a transparent manner and in accordance with the rules. The order said the sub-committees have the obligation of discharging their responsibilities in a suitable manner without any room for lapses. They must work with proper planning and efficiently discharge tasks entrusted to them, the DC said. They must submit accounts of expenditures of Dasara events besides ensuring that government rules are not flouted.

Meanwhile, the eight Dasara elephants that arrived here on Monday are resting on the premises of Aranya Bhavan here. They will receive a traditional welcome into the palace on Thursday.

Accompanied by their families, the mahouts and kavadis of the elephants are taking care of their jumbo team led by Abhimanyu, 58, who is carrying the 750-kilo golden howdah for the second year in a row.

The Forest Department had identified 14 elephants for the Dasara tasks. However, only eight were selected and brought after the Gajapayana, flagged off at Veerana Hosahalli near Nagarahole on Monday.

Last year, five elephants, including howdah elephant Abhimanyu and its two companions, had taken part in the Dasara procession within the palace premises. This year, the department had proposed to keep at least two to three elephants as standby. Forest veterinarians have certified the health of the participating elephants.