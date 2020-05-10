Six sheep die in Yadgir

Rain, accompanied by thunder, lightning and gusty winds, lashed many parts of Yadgir district late on Saturday night.

Sources said that as many as six sheep died in different villages in Gurmitkal and Wadgera taluks and portions of several houses collapsed at Yampad village in rain-related incidents. But, accurate figures on damage caused to houses are not available yet.

Although, majority of crops have been harvested, paddy and horticulture crops, including papaya and banana, in several hectares, particularly in Shahapur taluk, were damaged.

“Loss due to rain is yet to be assessed,” Joint Director of Agriculture Department R. Devika told The Hindu. She, however, said that standing crop in 3,075 hectares of land have been assessed to have suffered damage in rain-related incidents between April 4 and April 29 this year.

When contacted, Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao said that there were no reports of human or livestock casualty due to rain. Officials have been instructed to conduct crop damage assessment, he added.

The Department of Statistics provided the following details of rainfall received: Yadgir 23.2 mm, Gumitkal 24.2 mm, Shahpur 8 mm and Hayyal 5.5. But, there was no rain in Surpur taluk.