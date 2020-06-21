Six RTPS units shut as demand for power falls

Raichur Thermal Power Station (RTPS) has shut six of its eight power generation stations for the last 20 days at Shaktinagar in Raichur district because of the dip in demand for power in the State.
RTPS has eight units, with a total capacity of 1,720 MW. Units 1 to 7 generate a total of 1,470 MW (210x7) of power, while unit 8 generates 250 MW of power.
Units 3 and 6, which are presently being operated, generated 302 MW of power on Sunday. Wind and solar power production has caused low demand at RTPS. On Saturday, there was a demand for around 187 million units from all forms of power generation units; of this, RTPS generated eight million units from its share and supplied it.
An engineer of the electrical division of RTPS told The Hindu that the shutdown of various units was due to the reduction in demand for power, mainly on account of the onset of monsoon as well as the COVID-19 situation, which has resulted in the closure of several commercial and industrial units.
Also, this is the season when wind power reaches its peak in terms of generation, and hence the base load of thermal generation is reduced, he said.
Normally, thermal units are shut and annual maintenance taken up during this season as the pressure on them for power generation is very low. However, this time COVID-19 has further reduced the pressure on them. Various thermal units across the country too have reduced power generation.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath