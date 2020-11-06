Six research-centric, 10 teaching-centric varsities, among others, likely in the next three years

The State government plans to establish six research-centric, 10 teaching-centric universities and 34 autonomous educational institutions in three years for the effective implementation of National Education Policy 2020, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Higher Education C.N. Ashwath Narayan said on Thursday.

He was speaking at a webinar on “National Education Policy – 2020: Making India a Global Knowledge Superpower” organised by the VTU e-Learning Centre in Mysuru.

The State government will bring administrative reforms and amendments to laws essential to implement the NEP, he said.

“We will go ahead with specific goals and a clear agenda. A high-level task force was constituted immediately after the draft of the policy reached us and this committee has held several meetings already. It has given suggestions to implement the policy in a phased manner. The government has taken key steps to strengthen institutions of research, innovation, skill development and start-up initiatives so that they can drive innovations and come up with out-of-the-box ideas to lead the march of making India a global knowledge superpower,’’ he said.

Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar spoke of the importance of individual attention of teachers towards students.

“You need a human touch in the process of learning which not only brings information to students but also builds their personalities. We need human values, without education it is not complete. The youth are full of energy and if you don’t keep them in the right direction, they can be become self-destructive,” he said.

“By creating a sense of belongingness and sense of responsibility in young people, we can dream of giving a better future for the coming generation and we can ensure that India becomes a Vishwa Guru,” he said.

Governor and Chancellor of VTU Vajubhai R. Vala inaugurated the webinar. He said that NEP envisions an education system rooted in Indian ethos that contributes directly to transforming India, that is Bharat. “It aims to transform the country sustainably into an equitable and vibrant knowledge society, by providing high-quality education to all, and thereby making India a global knowledge superpower,’’ he said.

AICTE Chairman Anil Sahasrabudhe, UGC and NEP Draft Committee member M.K. Sridhar, VTU Vice-Chancellor Professor Karisiddappa, Registrar A.S. Deshpande and Registrar (Evaluation) Satish Annigeri were present, according to a release from VTU.