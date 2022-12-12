Six repeat offenders asked to leave Belagavi district

December 12, 2022 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The Belagavi district administration has issued orders to extern six repeat offenders, asking them to leave the district.

Those externed are 68-year-old Mohammad Shafi Modinsaab Tahsildar, 48-year-old Ijaz Ahmed Mohammed Isak Nesrikar, both from Khanjar Galli, 36-year-old Johnny Jaipal Londhe of Gangwadi, 45-year-old Bairgowda Jotiba Patil of Kanbargi Patil Galli and 50-year-old Nitin Pandurang Pednekar of Khade Bazaar. The sixth person externed is at large.

Notices have been served on these five and to the blood relatives of the other. They have all been convicted of or accused of multiple offences related to gambling, illicit liquor or illegal substances.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) and Special Executive Magistrate Ravindra Gadadi has issued the orders. The six have been asked to report to the jurisdictional police station regularly.

