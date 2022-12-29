ADVERTISEMENT

Six private universities’ Bills tabled, but process of consideration halted

December 29, 2022 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - BELAGAVI

The Hindu Bureau

Six Bills seeking to allow setting up of as many private universities were tabled in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday by Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan.

However, the Minister agreed to withdraw the Bills from the process of consideration as several members cutting across party affiliations maintained that there was a need for more time to have elaborate discussion on such Bills. They appealed to the Minister not to hurry through. The members suggested that the government could promulgate an Ordinance regarding the Bills if in a hurry.

The proposed private universities are T. John university, Bengaluru; Rajya Vokkaligara Sangha University, Bengaluru; Sapthagiri University, Bengaluru; GM University, Davangere; Acharya University, Bengaluru; and Kishkinda University, Ballari.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In Council

Meanwhile, in the Legislative Council, Karnataka Special Investment Region Bill 2022, which seeks to establish and operate large size investment regions, was passed in the Legislative Council amid a walkout by the Congress. Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council B.K. Hariprasad said the Bill is only an attempt to snatch farmers’ lands and led a walkout by the Congress members. JD(S) member Marithibbe Gowda said the Special Investment Regions will only become a real estate project.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US