Six private universities’ Bills tabled, but process of consideration halted

December 29, 2022 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - BELAGAVI

Six Bills seeking to allow setting up of as many private universities were tabled in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday by Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan.

However, the Minister agreed to withdraw the Bills from the process of consideration as several members cutting across party affiliations maintained that there was a need for more time to have elaborate discussion on such Bills. They appealed to the Minister not to hurry through. The members suggested that the government could promulgate an Ordinance regarding the Bills if in a hurry.

The proposed private universities are T. John university, Bengaluru; Rajya Vokkaligara Sangha University, Bengaluru; Sapthagiri University, Bengaluru; GM University, Davangere; Acharya University, Bengaluru; and Kishkinda University, Ballari.

In Council

Meanwhile, in the Legislative Council, Karnataka Special Investment Region Bill 2022, which seeks to establish and operate large size investment regions, was passed in the Legislative Council amid a walkout by the Congress. Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council B.K. Hariprasad said the Bill is only an attempt to snatch farmers’ lands and led a walkout by the Congress members. JD(S) member Marithibbe Gowda said the Special Investment Regions will only become a real estate project.