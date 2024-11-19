 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Six power sub-stations to come up in Chamarajanagar, says K.J. George

Big push for solar power generation in the border district

Published - November 19, 2024 08:37 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Energy Minister K.J. George chairing a meeting to review progress of his department, in Chamarajanagar on Tuesday.

Energy Minister K.J. George chairing a meeting to review progress of his department, in Chamarajanagar on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister for Energy K.J. George on Tuesday said six new electricity sub-stations will be established across Chamarajanagar district.

Presiding over the progress review meeting of his department in Chamarajanagar, the Minister said measures have been taken for establishing six electricity sub-stations, including a 400 kV station, in the district.

LED bulbs for streetlights

On the appeal from the Deputy Commissioner and CHUDA Chairman, the Minister promised to take steps for installing LED bulbs for streetlights on B. Rachaiah Double Road in Chamarajanagar town under the CSR funds of the KPTCL.

He said steps have been taken for processing the applications under the Akrama-Sakrama scheme. On priority, 1,500 applications have been taken up for processing and all pending applications will be cleared in the next two years, the Minister added.

Mr. George said 80% subsidy was being offered for solar pump-sets and 350 applications had been submitted in Chamarajanagar for the solar subsidy. Also, steps had been taken to encourage solar power generation in homes by installing roof-top solar power generation systems.

The Minister said 3,000 MW solar power was generated and supplied to the irrigation pump-sets.

Simultaneous appointments

Mr. George said 2,500 linemen (power men) are being appointed and the interview for them will be on a single day. The simultaneous appointment has been introduced by replacing the system of appointing the linemen district-wise. Steps had been taken to ensure no posts remain vacant, he added.

KPTCL Managing Director Pankaj Kumar Pandey said civil electrical engineers had been appointed in a transparent manner last year. This year too, the same system was being adopted for the appointments in the department.

Deputy Commissioner Shilpa Nag said ₹42 crore was being spent for electrifying the tribal haadis in Hanur taluk.

MLAs Puttaranga Shetti, Ganesh Prasad, Manjunath, A.R. Krishnamurthy and others were present.

Published - November 19, 2024 08:37 pm IST

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mysore / power (infrastructure) / solar / energy resources / environmental issues

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.