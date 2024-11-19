Six power sub-stations to come up in Chamarajanagar, says K.J. George

Minister for Energy K.J. George on Tuesday said six new electricity sub-stations will be established across Chamarajanagar district.

Presiding over the progress review meeting of his department in Chamarajanagar, the Minister said measures have been taken for establishing six electricity sub-stations, including a 400 kV station, in the district.

LED bulbs for streetlights

On the appeal from the Deputy Commissioner and CHUDA Chairman, the Minister promised to take steps for installing LED bulbs for streetlights on B. Rachaiah Double Road in Chamarajanagar town under the CSR funds of the KPTCL.

He said steps have been taken for processing the applications under the Akrama-Sakrama scheme. On priority, 1,500 applications have been taken up for processing and all pending applications will be cleared in the next two years, the Minister added.

Mr. George said 80% subsidy was being offered for solar pump-sets and 350 applications had been submitted in Chamarajanagar for the solar subsidy. Also, steps had been taken to encourage solar power generation in homes by installing roof-top solar power generation systems.

The Minister said 3,000 MW solar power was generated and supplied to the irrigation pump-sets.

Simultaneous appointments

Mr. George said 2,500 linemen (power men) are being appointed and the interview for them will be on a single day. The simultaneous appointment has been introduced by replacing the system of appointing the linemen district-wise. Steps had been taken to ensure no posts remain vacant, he added.

KPTCL Managing Director Pankaj Kumar Pandey said civil electrical engineers had been appointed in a transparent manner last year. This year too, the same system was being adopted for the appointments in the department.

Deputy Commissioner Shilpa Nag said ₹42 crore was being spent for electrifying the tribal haadis in Hanur taluk.

MLAs Puttaranga Shetti, Ganesh Prasad, Manjunath, A.R. Krishnamurthy and others were present.