Six policemen from Karnataka get medal for excellence in investigation

Six police personnel from the State, including three from the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in charge of the Gauri Lankesh murder case, have been awarded the Union Home Minister’s medal for excellence in investigation.

The SIT members honoured are M.N. Anucheth, chief investigating officer in the case, Deputy Superintendent of Police T. Rangappa, and police inspector G.C. Raja. “It’s a recognition for the team’s effort,” Mr. Anucheth said.

Journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh was shot down at her residence on September 5, 2017, and the SIT probe into the case not only uncovered a large conspiracy behind the murder, but also helped security agencies across the country to solve two other murder cases in Maharashtra. The State government later transferred the probe into the M.M. Kalburgi murder also to the SIT, after the case had gone cold with the Criminal Investigation Department. The SIT has cracked that case as well and is set to file a charge-sheet by the end of this month.

Superintendent of Police Jahnavi S. and Deputy Superintendent of Police K. Ravishankar, both with the CID, have been awarded for their probe into an international human trafficking ring in Ramanagaram district. A man named Surendrapal Singh, who had gone missing from Punjab, was found dead in Ramanagaram in December 2017. While probing the case, the CID uncovered a human trafficking and cheating network in which people were promised jobs in Canada and brought to Bengaluru. They were then illegally detained and forced to inform their families in Punjab that they had reached Canada but needed money to a job. Surendrapal Singh, who refused to do so, was murdered. The CID also rescued 12 Bangladeshis detained in the city as well.

Police inspector B.S. Satish has also been awarded the medal for cracking a rape case involving a minor in Malur earlier this year.