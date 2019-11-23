Karnataka

Six persons to get Amma award

Matoshree Mahadevamma Nagappa Munnur Trust, Sedam, has released the list of people to be honoured with the Amma award for the year.

In a release, Ratnakala Mahipalreddy Munnur, convener of the trust, said that Jogi, Sudha Adukala, Prabhakar Satakhed, G.N. Nagaraj, Bhuvana Hiremath, and Channappa Katti, who have made significant contributions to art, literature and theatre, will be honoured with the award in Sedam on Tuesday. The award includes ₹5,000 in cash and a citation.

Gulbarga University Vice-Chancellor (acting) Parimala Ambekar will inaugurate the event and music director V. Manohar will present the award in the presence of Siddatotendra Shivacharya Swamy of Korisiddeswhar Samsthan and Abhinava Siddalingaswamy of Mugalanagaon.

The note added that Devara Kondareddy, Vilasavathi Khuba, A.K. Rameshwar, Lingareddy Sheri, and Jeevanaram Sulya will be honoured with Amma Gaurava at the same event.

Nov 23, 2019

