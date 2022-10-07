Karnataka

Six persons taken into custody in double murder case

The Belagavi police took six persons into custody in connection with a double murder in Sulebavi village.

Police Commissioner M.B. Boralingaiah told presspersons in Belagavi on Friday that the offence was committed following a fight between old acquaintances and relatives over a silly reason.

“The deceased and accused were related. They had some long standing personal rivalry between them. They had also picked up a quarrel with each other a few days ago. We are investigating all issues,’’ Dr. Boralingaiah said. All the accused are aged between 20 and 30. They were doing odd jobs and lived in rented rooms in Belagavi.

On Thursday night, some youths attacked Ranadheera alias Mahesh Murari, 26, and Prakash Hunkri Patil, 25, near the Shivaji statue at Sulebavi. They were stabbed to death.

Police sources said the victims had criminal antecedents. Murari was involved in a murder case in 2019.


