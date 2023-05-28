Six persons, including two children, killed in accident

May 28, 2023 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - Yadgir

Six persons, including two children, were killed in a road accident near Kalakeri village in Kushtagi taluk of Koppal district on Sunday.

They were identified as Jayashree, 25, Raghavendra, 28, Rajappa, 36, Akshaya, 22, Rakhi, 4, and Rashmika, 2.

The accident occurred when the car by which they were travelling collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction. Superintendent of Police Yashoda Vantagodi, who visited the spot, told The Hindu that he car skidded off to the wrong side of the road after the front tyre burst and hit the truck.

The victims were travelling from Shiranal village in Indi taluk of Vijayapura district to Bengaluru.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has expressed grief over the deaths and announced a compensation of ₹2 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased.

