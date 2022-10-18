Six people were killed owing to potholes in Bengaluru over the last year

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
October 18, 2022 23:37 IST

Six people in all were killed across the city owing to potholes in the last one year.

August 18, 2022: Suprith, 44, a private firm employee who fell after his scooter hit a pothole on Magadi Main Road near Bydarahalli

March 17, 2022: Ashwin K. Jodge, a data entry operator lost balance of his two-wheeler after riding into the pothole and falling down in Muneshwara Layout

January 30, 2022: Sharmila, 48, a private school teacher, was run over by a pick-up truck after she fell down trying to negotiate a pothole on Magadi Road

November 27, 2021: Azeem Ahmed, 21, a food delivery executive, died after he lost balance while negotiating a pothole in Thanisandra

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

October 9, 2021: Nubiya, 17, was mowed down by a truck after she fell off the scooter she was riding pillion on when the rider swerved to avoid a large pothole on Magadi Road

October 6, 2021: Krishnappa, 57, a sub-inspector with the Excise Department was killed in an accident when he tried to navigate a pothole and came under the wheels of a lorry in Madanayakanahalli police station limits

