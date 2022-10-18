Six people were killed owing to potholes in Bengaluru over the last year

ADVERTISEMENT

Six people in all were killed across the city owing to potholes in the last one year.

August 18, 2022: Suprith, 44, a private firm employee who fell after his scooter hit a pothole on Magadi Main Road near Bydarahalli

March 17, 2022: Ashwin K. Jodge, a data entry operator lost balance of his two-wheeler after riding into the pothole and falling down in Muneshwara Layout

January 30, 2022: Sharmila, 48, a private school teacher, was run over by a pick-up truck after she fell down trying to negotiate a pothole on Magadi Road

November 27, 2021: Azeem Ahmed, 21, a food delivery executive, died after he lost balance while negotiating a pothole in Thanisandra

October 9, 2021: Nubiya, 17, was mowed down by a truck after she fell off the scooter she was riding pillion on when the rider swerved to avoid a large pothole on Magadi Road

October 6, 2021: Krishnappa, 57, a sub-inspector with the Excise Department was killed in an accident when he tried to navigate a pothole and came under the wheels of a lorry in Madanayakanahalli police station limits