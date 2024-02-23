ADVERTISEMENT

Six people die in road accident in Belagavi district

February 23, 2024 09:13 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Six people died in a road accident and one was injured near Haroorgeri in Belagavi district on Friday.

A driver, who lost control of his car, rammed two motorbikes before hitting a tree on Jat-Jamboti highway in the evening.

The dead are 22-year-old car driver Eknath Padatare, 19-year-old Lakshmi Marathe, 16-year-old Mallikarjun Marathe, 14-year-old Akash Marathe, 48-year-old motorbike rider Nagappa Yadvannavar and 42-year-old Malappa Malyagol.

Another motorbike rider 37-year-old Balananda Malagi, who was injured, is getting treated in a hospital.

A team led by Additional Superintendent of Police Ramagonda Basaragi, Deputy Superintendent of Police Shripad Jalde and Circle Inspector Ravi Badafakirappanavar visited the spot.

The team members removed the bodies and admitted the injured to hospital.

A case has been registered.

