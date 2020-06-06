Six patients discharged from KIMS

Six COVID-19 patients in Dharwad district, including four of a family, were discharged from KIMS Hospital in Hubballi.

According to a release issued by Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Deepa M., the family had travel history to Maharashtra and two others had returned from Telangana.

The discharged persons are a 29-year-old woman (P-1942) and two-year-old boy (P-1944), both residents of Girani Chawl in Hubballi. Their primary contacts, a 33-year old woman (P-2156) and a 17-year old youth (P-2157) were discharged.

A 29-year-old woman (P-1506) and her six-year-old daughter (P-1505 ), residents of Renuka Colony, Giriyal Road in old Hubballi. had returned to Hubballi from Telangana and had tested positive on May 21. They were discharged on Wednesday. So far, 34 persons have recovered in Dharwad district.

Three cases

On Saturday, three more positive cases were reported in Dharwad district taking the total number to 57. The district now has 23 active cases.