Six of Hubballi family drown in river near Dandeli

April 21, 2024 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - Belagavi

Six members of a family drowned in the river Kali near Dandeli on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

They had gone for a picnic in the forests near Akwad in Uttara Kannada.

Nazeer Ahmed, 40, Reshma, 38, Ifra, 15, Abid, 12, Alfiya, 10, and Mohin, 6, are the deceased.

ADVERTISEMENT

They were all members of a family from Ishwar Nagar in Hubballi.

The police have been able to retrieve four of the six bodies so far, with the help of Fire and Emergency Services personnel and local fishermen.

A search is on for two more bodies, the police said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.