ADVERTISEMENT

Six of Hubballi family drown in river near Dandeli

April 21, 2024 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Six members of a family drowned in the river Kali near Dandeli on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

They had gone for a picnic in the forests near Akwad in Uttara Kannada.

Nazeer Ahmed, 40, Reshma, 38, Ifra, 15, Abid, 12, Alfiya, 10, and Mohin, 6, are the deceased.

ADVERTISEMENT

They were all members of a family from Ishwar Nagar in Hubballi.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The police have been able to retrieve four of the six bodies so far, with the help of Fire and Emergency Services personnel and local fishermen.

A search is on for two more bodies, the police said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US