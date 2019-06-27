Six of family killed as roof collapses

Six members of a family, including four children, were killed when a roof of a house collapsed at Chilla Galli locality in Basavakalyan in Bidar district on Wednesday.

According to the police, the incident took place in the early hours of Wednesday. The house belonging to Nadeem Sheikh (45) was in a dilapidated condition and following heavy rain, the roof collapsed, killing all the six members of the family.

The names of the deceased were given as Nadeem Shaikh (45), a fruit vendor, his wife Fareeda Begum (34), and their children Ayesha Banu (15), Mahatabi (14), Faizan Ali (6) and Farhaan Ali (4).

A rescue team recovered bodies trapped inside the debris.

Superintendent of Police T. Shreedhar and other police officials visited the spot.

Basavakalyan police have registered a case.

Basavakalyan MLA B. Narayanrao also visited the spot.