Six of family, including three-month-old baby, killed in road accident in Kalaburagi district

November 09, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

The three-wheeler that rammed the tanker truck on National Highway 150 near Halakarti village in Chittapur taluk of Kalaburagi district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

In a gruesome road accident that occurred on National Highway 150 near Halakarti village in Chittapur taluk of Kalaburagi district at 6 p.m. on Thursday, six people of a family were killed on the spot. A 10-year-old boy was injured in the accident.

The victims were later identified as 28-year-old Nazmin Begum, 12-year-old Bibi Fatima, four-year-old Aboobkar, three-month-old Bibi Marium, 20-year-old Mohammad Pasha and 35-year-old auto driver Baba, all residents of Ward No 1 of Nalawar.

As per available information, the victims visited Chittapur for Aadhaar correction and met with the accident while returning in a three-wheeler after their vehicle rammed an ash tanker truck.

Eyewitnesses said that the truck dragged the three-wheeler, which is locally called Tom Tom, scattering the bodies all over the highway.

