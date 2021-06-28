Six of family found dead in farm pond

In a shocking incident, six people, including four children, belonging to the same family were found dead in Doranahalli village, Shahapur taluk of Yadgir district, on Monday.

The victims were identified as Bheemaraya (45), Shantamma (36), Sridevi (13) Sumitra (12), Shivaraj (9) and Lakshmi (4).

The real cause of the incident is, however, yet to be ascertained. But, quoting villagers as saying, Superintendent of Police C.B. Vedamurthy said that all six drowned themselves in a Krishi Honda formed on a farm land belonging to the mother of Bheemaraya.

The Superintendent of Police further said that local sources told him that Bheemaraya had no land of his own and had formed the Krishi Honda on his mother’s land. He had also availed himself of more than ₹20 lakh loan from private persons to develop the land for horticulture crop but failed to get the expected results.

Unable to bear the financial difficulties, he and his wife might have decided to end their life, along with their children, Mr. Vedamurthy said.

Mr. Vedamurthy also said that the incident might have happened early in the morning.

Local swimmers and personnel from Fire and Emergency Services retrieved all the six bodies and The police sent them for autopsy.

MLA Venkatareddy Mudnal and Deputy Commissioner R. Ragapriya rushed to the spot and expressed their deepest sorrow to the kith and kin of the deceased.

Mr. Mudnal also assured them of compensation from the State government.

A case was registered in Shahapur Police Station. Further investigation is on.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on Ph: 104 for help.)