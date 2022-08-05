Six of a family killed in accident in Karnataka’s Yadgir district

The accident occurred near Arakera (K) village in Gurmitkal taluk on Thursday late night.

Six persons of a family including a woman and a six month child, were killed and one injured in an accident near Arakera (K) village in Gurmitkal taluk of Yadgir district on Thursday late night.

According to Superintendent of Police C.B. Vedamurthy, the mishap occurred when the car, in which the family was returning to Yadgir after performing a rituals at a dargah in Jathlapalli village in Kodangal of Telengana, had a head on collision with a goods vehicle coming from the opposite direction.

Four people were killed on spot and two others breathed their last midway to the hospital.

The victims have been identified as Heena W/o Wazid Hussain ( 30), Imran S/o Mohmad khan Khadar (22) both residents of Yadgir; Mohamad Nazar Hussain S/o Mohamad Hussain (76), Noorjahan Begam W/o Mohamad Nazar Hussain (70) Wazid Hussain S/o Mohamad Nazar Hussain (32) Umeja S/o Wazid Hussain (01) all residents of Hutti village in Lingsagur taluk of Raichur district.

Three year old Fazil Hussain S/o Wazid Hussain who has suffered injuries has been shifted to a hospital at Kalaburagi and his condition is said to be stable.

The goods vehicle was transporting pipes to Gurmitkal from Yadgir.

Mr. Vedamurthy said the staff of 112 ERSS vehicle shifted the injured to hospital on time and retrieved the bodies from the mangled remains of the vehicle amid heavy rain.

Along with Mr. Vedamurthy Circle Inspector Doulat Kuri and other officials and staff rushed to the spot.

Gurmitkal Police have registered a case.