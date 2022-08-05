Six of a family killed in accident in Karnataka’s Yadgir district

The accident occurred near Arakera (K) village in Gurmitkal taluk on late Thursday night

According to officials, the mishap occurred when the car, in which the family was returning to Yadgir after performing rituals at a dargah in Jathlapalli village of Telangana, had a head on collision with a goods vehicle coming from the opposite direction. | Photo Credit: Ravikumar Naraboli

The accident occurred near Arakera (K) village in Gurmitkal taluk on late Thursday night

:

Six persons of a family, including a woman and a six month child, were killed and one injured in an accident near Arakera (K) village in Gurmitkal taluk of Yadgir district on late Thursday night.

According to Superintendent of Police C.B. Vedamurthy, the mishap occurred when the car, in which the family was returning to Yadgir after performing rituals at a dargah in Jathlapalli village in Kodangal of Telangana, had a head on collision with a goods vehicle coming from the opposite direction.

Four people were killed on spot and two others breathed their last on the way to the hospital.

The victims have been identified as Imran (22), Mohamad Nazar Hussain (76), his wife Noorjahan Begam (70), son Wazid Hussain (32), daughter-in-law Heena (30) and grandson Umeja (01). Of them, Heena and Imran hailed from Yadgir while the rest were residents of Hutti village in Lingsagur taluk of Raichur district.

Three-year-old Fazil Hussain, son of Wazid Hussain, who has suffered injuries has been shifted to a hospital in Kalaburagi and his condition is said to be stable.

The goods vehicle was transporting pipes to Gurmitkal from Yadgir.

Mr. Vedamurthy said the staff of 112 ERSS vehicle shifted the injured to hospital on time and retrieved the bodies from the mangled remains of the vehicle amid heavy rain.

Along with Mr. Vedamurthy, Circle Inspector Doulat Kuri and other officials and staff rushed to the spot. Gurmitkal Police have registered a case.