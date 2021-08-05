Six new faces in the Cabinet

Munirathna

Controversial MLA who defected from the Congress in 2019, Munirathna, 57, has won thrice (2013, 2018, 2019 bypolls) from R.R. Nagar constituency in Bengaluru. The BJP had once waged pitched battles against him. On a complaint from the BJP, 2018 elections in the constituency was postponed over allegations of malpractice. But the party welcomed him when he defected from Congress. He continued to face opposition from within BJP which kept him out of the Cabinet till now. His opponent in R.R. Nagar - Tulasi Muniraju Gowda - was recently made MLC clearing decks for his induction.

B.C. Nagesh

The 62-year-old from the Brahmin community is a two-time MLA (2008, 2018) from Tiptur constituency, Tumakuru district. An engineering graduate, he was active in ABVP during his student days. He comes from a RSS family, his wife is also associated with the Sangh, and was a full-time worker of the Sangh for many years. He has been associated with the BJP since 1984. He is said to be closely associated with B.L. Santosh, national general secretary (organisation), BJP.

Shankar Patil Munenakoppa

The 52-year-old is a B.A. graduate from Lingayat Panchamasali community who won from Navalgund, Dharwad district, twice (2008, 2018). He has served as parliamentary secretary to the Chief Minister and was recently appointed chairman of Karnataka Urban Infrastructure Development and Finance Corporation, and a director of Karnataka Veerashaiva Lingayat Development Corporation. He was part of the movement for early implementation of the Kalasa Banduri Nala project.

Halappa Achar

The 69-year-old was elected to the Assembly for the first time in 2018 from Yalburga constituency, Koppal. He was an MLC for a term during 2010-2016. Coming from the Reddy community, he is a veteran of the cooperative movement. He was awarded Sahakari Ratna in 2005-06 for his work in the sector. An RSS worker, he was tipped off to become Minister in 2019, but missed the bus.

Araga Jnanendra

The 68-year-old Vokkaliga leader from the RSS stables, though began his career in electoral politics in 1983, has debuted as Minister almost four decades later. A four-time MLA from Thirthahalli, he often lost chance as B.S. Yediyurappa and K.S. Eshwarappa, two veteran BJP leaders, cornered berths from Shivamogga district. He also lost the elections in 2008, when the party came to power for the first time. He was chairman of the Karnataka Housing Board.

V. Sunil Kumar

The 45-year-old is a three-time MLA (2004, 2013, 2018) from Karkala Assembly segment in Udupi district. Belonging to the Billava community, he has his roots in the RSS. He was associated with the Bajrang Dal and known to be a strong votary of hardline Hindutva. He is known to be close to B.L. Santosh, national general secretary (organisation), BJP. He was Chief Whip of the BJP Legislature Party and had recently demanded a platform for party MLAs to discuss their issues, amidst several leaders voicing their dissent against B.S. Yediyurappa publicly.