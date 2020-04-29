Karnataka

Six new COVID-19 cases in Kalaburagi district

The detection of new cases of COVID-19 continued in Kalaburagi district which has been one among the worst-hit districts in the State. Late on Monday evening, the district registered six new cases taking the tally to 44 that included five deaths and seven patients discharged upon recovery.

The new cases are P-515 (a 55-year-old man from Mominpur in Kalaburagi), P-516 (a 40-year-old woman from Mominpur in Kalaburagi), P-517 (a 43-year-old man from Islamabad Colony in Kalaburagi), P-518 (a 28-year-old woman from Islamabad Colony in Kalaburagi), P-519 (a 45-year-old woman from Mominpur in Kalaburagi) and P-520 (a 22-year-old woman from Mominpur in Kalaburagi). Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate B. Sharat said that all new cases were contacts of P-395, a 19-year-old male who was a contact of P-205, a 55-year-old male who was admitted for Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) and later died of COVID-19 on April 14.

The district has registered five deaths thus far: P-6 (a 76-year-old man who died on March 10 and later tested positive for COVID-19 on March 12), P-177 (a 65-year-old man who died on April 8 after getting admitted for SARI), P-205 (a 55-year-old man who died on April 14 after getting admitted for SARI), P-414 (an 80-year-old man who died on April 21 after getting admitted for SARI) and P-422 (a 47-year-old man who died on April 27).

2020-04-29

