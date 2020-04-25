Six new cases in Belagavi

Six persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Belagavi district on Saturday, pushing up the district tally to 51.

All six persons are secondary contacts of Patient number 128 from Hirebagewadi. They are all in the district designated hospital and are responding to treatment.

They include two men aged 45 and 38 and four women aged 80, 55, 42 and 39.

Doctors say most cases were non-symptomatic. “Only one of the 51 persons detected till now had symptoms. One 81-year-old woman had some cough and cold and she died before her results could arrive. The rest don’t have symptoms,’’ a doctor said.

As many as four of the affected patients have been discharged from the designated hospital after they were cured.