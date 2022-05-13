Six national awards for KVG Bank

P. Gopi Krishna, Chairman of Karnataka Vikas Grameena Bank, receiving the national awards for outstanding achievement under enrolment of Atal Pension Yojana (APY) from Chairman of the PFRDA Supratim Bandyopadhyay in Chennai on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Karnataka Vikas Grameena Bank (KVGB), one of the leading regional rural banks, has bagged six national awards in different categories for outstanding achievement under enrolment of Atal Pension Yojana (APY).

Chairman of KVGB P. Gopi Krishna received the awards from Chairman of Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) Supratim Bandyopadhyay at a summit held at Chennai on Friday. The awards have been instituted by the PFRDA.

Expressing happiness over receiving the awards, Mr. Gopi Krishna said that Atal Pension Yojana was a safety net for workers in the informal sector for getting a predefined pension after 60 years of age. So far, the bank had enrolled (cumulative) 2,64,817 accounts under the APY and in the last fiscal (2021-22) the bank had enrolled 58,603 accounts as against the target of 39,000, he said.

Mr. Gopi Krishna said that the bank had been implementing all the three social security schemes of the Union Government on priority so as to ensure access to social security benefits to villagers and people from unorganised sectors along with other banking activities. KVG Bank with jurisdiction over nine districts has a business turnover of ₹31,000 crore with a clientele base of nearly 90 lakh.

Executive Director of the PFRDA A.G. Das, whole-time member of the PFRDA Deepak Mohanty and others were present.