Six nabbed for dacoity in Hunsur

Mysuru

02 August 2021 20:29 IST

Less than five days after a dacoity was reported from Hunsur near here, the police have managed to track down the accused and arrested six of them.

Police said the accused rang the door-bell of complainant Gazala Tarannum’s house in Hunsur town around 7.15 p.m. on July 26. Soon after she opened the door, five unidentified persons forced their way inside the house and assaulted her and her parents with a knife while threatening to kill them. The accused stuffed their mouths with pieces of cloth to prevent them from raising an alarm.

They took away ₹6 lakh in cash and gold valuables weighing around 500 grams, and a double-barrel breach loading (DBBL) gun.

After Ms. Tarannum lodged a complaint with the Hunsur town police, a special team nabbed Mohsin Baig from Periyapatna, Imran from Hunsur, Afrin from Kushalnagar, Ashiq Hussain from Madikeri, Mohammed Azharrudin from Madikeri, and Mirza Tanvir Baig from Hunsur on Sunday.

The police also recovered ₹72,000, besides a two-wheeler and a four-wheeler from the accused. A few more accused are still absconding, the police said.

While Mirza Tanvir Baig is also involved in the double murder of students and the murder of Thyagaraj Pillai, Afrin is involved in the murder of Pravin Poojari in Kushalnagar, the police said.

Superintendent of Mysuru district police R. Chethan has complimented the members of the special team for cracking the case.