Six more of gang of robbers arrested in Hubballi

The Hubballi Police have arrested six of a gang of robbers which used to operate on the outskirts of the city. The police arrested the main accused last week and shot him in the leg when he tried to escape after attacking police personnel.

Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner N. Shashikumar told presspersons here on Monday that the gang members used to intercept vehicles on the Outer Ring Road of Hubballi and rob motorists of valuables.

He gave the names of the arrested men as Bhiramrao Tavaragoppa, Ravi Gokak of Gangadhar Nagar, Deepak Naragund, Srinivas Veerapur of K.B. Nagar, Shashikumar Satapati of Sonia Gandhi Nagar and Nagaraj Ballari of Gopanakoppa.

The police arrested history-sheeter Vinod Parashuram Gudyal last Monday in connection with robbery cases in Bendigeri and Kasabapet police limits.

However, when he was being taken by the investigating team to identify the other accused in the case, he attacked police personnel near Tarihal Interchange and tried to escape forcing Sub-Inspector of Police Jayashree Chalavadi to shoot him in the leg.

Bendigeri Police Inspector S.R. Nayak was leading the investigation in the case.

The Police Commissioner said that all the accused were involved in various criminal cases. They used to intercept vehicles and rob riders and drivers of their valuables.

As many as three mobile handsets, two two-wheelers, one autorickshaw and other articles have been seized from the arrested.

Handsets recovered

The Hubballi Police arrested two men on the charge of stealing mobile handsets during Ganesh idol immersion processions at various places and recovered 22 mobile handsets worth ₹3.2 lakh from them.

Mr. Shashikumar gave the names of the arrested as Venkatesh Koravar of Gangadhar Nagar and Siddharudh Dodmani of Mantur Road in Hubballi.

Two arrested

Mr. Shashikumar said that the Ashok Nagar Police have arrested two people, including a woman, on the charge of burglary and recovered ornaments and valuables worth ₹5.33 lakh from them.

The 45-year-old accused Ratnavva Balimeda of Gangadhar Nagar and 27-year-old Maqtumsab Kumbi of Kusugal used to target locked houses. On September 16, they broke into a house at Vijayanagar in Hubballi.

Following a complaint, the Ashok Nagar Police took up investigation and arrested the two.

