Six more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Hassan

Hassan

17 May 2020 13:24 IST

With this, the total number of cases in the district has increased to 26.

Six more confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Hassan district. With this, the total number of cases in the district has increased to 26. However, none of them had come in contact with the public in the district as they were quarantined soon after reaching the district.

Among the six patients, three are members of one family and natives of Alur taluk — husband, wife and daughter, who returned from Mumbai. The family had travelled to Mumbai for business reasons. They had travelled by a truck they owned.

One woman, a native of Holenarasipur, and two natives of Channarayapatna, were the others who tested positive.

The Health department staff have collected samples of all those who travelled with them and the results are awaited.

More people are expected to return to Hassan from Mumbai. Speaking to presspersons here on May 17, Hassan DC R. Girish said, so far, 1,212 people had returned to Hassan from Maharashtra and more than 1,200 would be arriving in the coming days. More than 1,200 applications seeking clearance to travel to Hassan were still pending.

Bihar-bound Shramik Special train

Shramik Special train, which will carry 1,440 Bihar-bound workers, will start from Hassan at 5 p.m. on May 17. Hundreds of workers have reached the railway station. The district administration has provided them with lunch.

The DC said more than 2,000 people had sought clearance to travel to Bihar. Only 1,440 could travel on the first train. The administration had sent messages to applicants in tune with the number of seats available, on a first-come-first-serve basis.

“However, many people, who had not got the messages, have also turned up at the station. We have told them that they would get a chance to travel only when the next train is sanctioned”, the officer said.

The train will travel to Katihar in Bihar.